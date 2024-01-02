A cost-benefit analysis can help us make New Year's resolutions that’ll be kept
Summary
- It is advisable to break goals into doable chunks and estimate marginal differences. The opportunity cost of a resolution is also important to work out.
If you are planning on setting out New Year’s resolutions [or have already done so as the calendar flipped to 1 January 2024], you are in good company. Surveys suggest that about one-third of all Americans outline one or more goals for the New Year. The problem is that only about one in ten can stick with them.