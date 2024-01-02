A cost-benefit analysis can help us make New Year's resolutions that’ll be kept

So if you are considering exercising 15 minutes more a week, focus on what you will have to cut to fit it in. Sleep? Work? Watching TV? Time with friends or family? Will there be other time costs, like commuting to a gym—turning 15 minutes of exercise into a 30-minute commitment? The less you value the time you are giving up, the lower your costs will be. Opportunity costs are also why economists look for ways to minimize time costs by combining activities—going for a hike with friends, for example, or listening to an audio book while on the treadmill, or having walk-around online meetings. These cost-cutting combinations can make it easier to stick to a goal.