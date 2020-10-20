A credible currency plan for Scotland to leave the UK

This leaves only the option of a new national currency managed by an independent central bank that sets policy in accordance with a mandate to ensure price stability. But, as recent years have shown, inflation targeting is at best a work in progress. With central banks repeatedly missing their targets, policymakers have been unable to convince the public and investors that their aim is true. Moreover, central bank independence will be hard to establish in a politically charged environment where there already are calls to put all manner of special interests on the new entity’s board.