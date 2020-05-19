Opinion | A credit rating moratorium? Don’t shoot the messenger

What would happen if all credit ratings were put on hold? Scepticism will increase if they are believed to be higher than warranted, and cause further risk aversion among investors. Primary and secondary market transactions would show a significant decline, perhaps even come to an abrupt halt. This would result in a dislocation of the debt capital market in the country at a time when it can afford no further disruption. Corporate bond yields would likely spike even for strong issuers. Banks would find themselves under-capitalized for the real credit risk they are carrying. And since the regulatory capital required of banks is linked to their external credit ratings, this will have follow-on ramifications on the broader economy.