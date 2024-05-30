A crisis of inclusivity: Spare a thought for transgender students
Summary
- Those who identify as LGBTQI+ deserve better. We must respect chosen names and pronouns, provide gender-neutral facilities, strengthen legal protections and establish feedback mechanisms. Their upliftment will be a long haul but the principle of equality demands that we act.
India’s democracy is famed globally not just for its size, but for its diversity. There are sections of people, however, who suffer the effects of centuries-old practices that deny them their right to equality. One such community at the receiving end comprises individuals who identify as LGBTQIA+.