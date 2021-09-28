A crisis of multilateralism and Asia’s rising stake in it

Asia, closely tied to China through supply chains but wary of its imperial ambitions, and dependent on the West for export markets and security, finds itself between a rock and a hard place. An expeditious revival of multilateralism is in its interest. This revival is likely to be shaped by the resolution of four major frictions. First, reinvention of the G-20 through harmonization of pressure groups so that globalization is seen to work for all major stakeholders. Second, the accommodation of China in global governance, via either the G-20 or a similar body. Third, by bridging basic ideological divides, as several rising powers like China, India, Russia and Brazil have taken illiberal and nationalistic turns, despite their open markets. And lastly, by reworking the Westphalian notion of sovereignty to address dangerous externalities such as climate change, migration from failing states and pandemics on one hand, and including non-state players (including TNCs) on the other hand in a new multi-stakeholder paradigm of multilateralism. Neither can be swept under the carpet any longer.