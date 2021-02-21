A crypto frenzy in open defiance of our ban plan

Greed for a fast buck could be a big motive out there, and that would presumably include the efficient kind that is said to work, clarify and cut through markets, as extolled in Oliver Stone’s Wall Street (1987). Bitcoin has shot up 60% this month so far, and achieved $1 trillion in global market value on Friday. Such quick gains off speculation can be heady. Already at a dizzying $55,000 apiece, many reckon it can still go higher by virtue of its growing fame and pre-set scarcity amid asset inflation around the world. Over 88.7% of its 21 million tokens have been mined, and its adoption has zoomed. Its use has the approval of MasterCard, PayPal, Apple and BNY Mellon. A fortnight ago, it got the endorsement of Tesla, too, which declared it had parked $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, perhaps as a kind of reserve, and said it would accept this crypto as payment for its cars. If a taxman’s nod was missing, it got that when Miami’s mayor said local tax could be paid in it. Adding a dash of intrigue, Twitter chief Jack Dorsey and American rapper Jay-Z said they have Bit-funded an endowment for its “development". All this highlights the upside of a punt on Bitcoin. But with the Centre ready to curb or outlaw cryptos, it still sounds reckless.

