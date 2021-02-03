A crystal ball gaze at the growth champions of this new decade

Along with Vietnam, Mexico has the greatest potential to become a global manufacturing hub. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which entered into force last year, can further these three economies’ integration. In fact, with the US and Canada providing capital and advanced technology, and Mexico marshalling its ample labour force, the region could experience a major resurgence and outcompete China. Now that US President Joe Biden has taken office, trilateral relations should improve. All three nations will benefit, but Mexico will gain the most, because it has more scope for catch-up growth.