Crystal ball gazing is always a pastime for economists. Whether it is forecasting gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the year, or even a quarter, it has caught on across the world. With more data becoming available, there is more forecasting; and given that these forecasts change regularly with time, one may always ask for how many days these numbers hold. Economists like to quote Keynes on this. “When the facts change," he is said to have said, “I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" Apocryphal or real, economists cite him frequently.

Making a forecast for the rupee’s value is especially challenging. There are first India’s foreign exchange reserves to consider, which have been increasing quite rapidly. Second, there are daily fluctuations caused by foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows. Third, there is the external factor of the dollar. When the US currency strengthens against the euro, the rupee tends to decline and vice-versa. Fourth, there is the concept of the real effective exchange rate (REER), a construct of economists in which relative inflation comes into play. The theory goes this way. If inflation in India is higher than in countries associated with its export basket of currencies, then the rupee is overvalued and will correct through depreciation.

And the last consideration relates to reading the mind of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). At what stage will the central bank intervene by buying or selling dollars to stabilize the Indian currency? Often, in seeking to answer this question, a belief surfaces in markets that RBI is comfortable with some rupee depreciation, as this works in support of exporters. Its corollary is that when exports are increasing, as they are today, RBI may let the rupee fall to help them along, something that it can also do by buying up dollars.

It is hence not easy to predict the rupee’s exchange rate vis-a-vis the dollar, as its objective factors are few and the external ones have a stronger impact. RBI maintains that it has no number in mind, but is willing to intervene if there is excess volatility. But what exactly defines this volatility? Similarly, the dollar is driven by the US economy as well as its Federal Reserve’s policies. The Fed’s recent indication that it would raise its policy rate of funds in the years ahead was enough to strengthen the dollar and weaken the rupee. The Fed spoke of rate hikes, indicative of its worry of the US economy overheating by growing faster than it can without proving inflationary. As an increase in US rates could see global investor money flocking back to the US, the dollar gained in relative value. The inflation factor, however, has been curious. It was high in India last year, while global inflation was low. No one spoke of the rupee being overvalued then, but people today are. Therefore, it is hard to make sense of these factors.

Let us try and evaluate the position now. An increase in forex reserves is an indication that India is getting in more dollars than we are spending, and hence our combined current and capital accounts are in surplus zone. This is a comfortable situation that should remain and ensure that Indian fundamentals are strong. India’s current account will go into a deficit this year, as imports will be greater than exports, but will not be very high. Maybe 0.5-1% of GDP. The capital account can get fuzzy. Inward foreign direct investment was voluminous in 2020-21. At $60 billion in equity and $80 billion overall, it was one of the world’s highest. FPI numbers will be swayed by the Fed, but presently remain positive. Therefore, capital flows should remain strong. External commercial borrowings could slow down amid weak investment within India. So the fundamentals suggest that the rupee should be stable, with a tilt towards depreciation.

Now consider external factors, which have a big role to play. The dollar should logically be strengthening, given improving US growth, now reinforced by the Fed. Indian inflation will be high in India and hence also the rupee’s REER. To the extent the market understands this concept and uses it for valuation, it should be pushing the rupee downwards. But the pressure will be less this time as global inflation is also being raised by rising commodity prices. Indian inflation may not be so much higher as to warrant a deep depreciation.

The RBI factor has been a game changer. Its surplus liquidity and accommodative stance have not worked in favour of the rupee. In response to its April policy, when RBI affirmed its dovish stance, the rupee began flagging on expectations that if RBI kept rates low at a time of high inflation and excessive market borrowing by the government, investors will potentially move out. This pushed the rupee towards the 75 level against the dollar, but reverted with time as RBI kept infusing liquidity and managed the yield curve. Data on RBI’s dollar purchases is released with a lag. In April, it bought $4.2 billion worth of the US currency. Exports have grown smartly in the first two months of 2021-22, and at this stage, the central bank would not want to spoil this party by stalling the rupee’s depreciation.

Taking all these factors into account, one can foresee the rupee moving in the range of ₹74-75 to the dollar, unless there’s a shock of some sort, though none looks likely at present.

Madan Sabnavis is chief economist, Care Ratings, and author of ‘Hits & Misses: The Indian Banking Story’ .These are the author’s personal views.

