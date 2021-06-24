A crystal ball gaze at where the Indian rupee could be headed

It is hence not easy to predict the rupee’s exchange rate vis-a-vis the dollar, as its objective factors are few and the external ones have a stronger impact. RBI maintains that it has no number in mind, but is willing to intervene if there is excess volatility. But what exactly defines this volatility? Similarly, the dollar is driven by the US economy as well as its Federal Reserve’s policies. The Fed’s recent indication that it would raise its policy rate of funds in the years ahead was enough to strengthen the dollar and weaken the rupee. The Fed spoke of rate hikes, indicative of its worry of the US economy overheating by growing faster than it can without proving inflationary. As an increase in US rates could see global investor money flocking back to the US, the dollar gained in relative value. The inflation factor, however, has been curious. It was high in India last year, while global inflation was low. No one spoke of the rupee being overvalued then, but people today are. Therefore, it is hard to make sense of these factors.

