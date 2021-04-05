A damning revelation of how Beijing weaponizes aid

In a recent statement, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s foreign affairs advisor Gowher Rizvi argued that “[Bangladesh’s] relationship with China is very much confined to investments and development projects… However, even then, we have been very mindful. We do not want to create a situation where we have borrowed more than we can repay…" The developing world is asking for help, but major players are missing in action. The idea of an India-Japan led Asia-Africa Growth Corridor looked very promising, but has failed to take off. The Donald Trump administration in the US had launched the Blue Dot Network in 2019 to boost private sector-led infrastructure development in the Indo-Pacific, but it excluded direct financing of projects. Last month’s summit of Quad leaders discussed the shared challenge of quality infrastructure investment, and more recently, the US and UK asked democratic countries to come up with an alternative to China’s BRI.