A Damocles sword hangs above laptop importers

After much criticism over a hark-back to India’s Licence Raj, the government has softened its approach to laptop imports—and prudently so. To fix the optics of abruptly ending the unrestricted entry of a swathe of electronic goods flooding in largely from China, the Centre has said that it is putting in place an “import management system," under which an authorization to ship in such hardware would be required, with okays to be handed out “within minutes." Crucially, this will not squeeze the quantum of imports. In fact, a single okay would let importers procure items from multiple overseas vendors across regions. This is a retreat from its ‘licensing’ proposal, which had caused a scarcity scare. Yet, it is clearly part of a calibrated policy shift in favour of import substitution. Over time, laptop marketers are expected to increase the share of locally made stuff, as companies must do to avail of production-linked incentives designed for that. With progress on localization under the Centre’s watch and imports being tracked, it will amount to a Damocles sword hanging over hardware sellers, so that they do not stray from the country’s broad policy goals, which include self-reliance for an Atmanirbhar Bharat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stated object of the new import management system is to ensure supplies are received only from “trusted sources," for which the ‘national security’ escape hatch will likely be used if any challenge is mounted at the World Trade Organization (WTO), whose rules bar outright import barriers. The country most impacted would be China, since a big bulk of these imports originate there and New Delhi has made no secret of its will to reduce Chinese dominance of key Indian markets. As Beijing found after a US-China trade war broke out half a decade ago, the WTO has lost much of its authority with the US no longer supporting a global free-trade agenda. As the world has seen a geopolitical split sharpen since, old certainties of globalization have fallen apart. The political quotient of trade patterns has risen, and if the US could cite security as a reason for its 2018 tariffs on steel and aluminium, which have no software loaded, New Delhi could argue a lot less implausibly that laptop imports free of state oversight (and/or control) pose us perils.

It’s a different matter that policy-enforced import substitution typically keeps local products costly, as we learnt from our pre-1991 closed economy. The core idea of free trade is to use globally competitive wares, focus on our strengths (in all that laptops do, for example), and thus achieve optimal results all around. India’s attempt is to gain an edge in hardware with fiscal support and a gradual reduction in imports without local prices going up. If cost and scale dynamics move away from China in our favour, this could be done. The risk is that we slip back into a higher cost base to create jobs at home. The key to success would lie in ensuring that the cost-competitiveness of locally made laptops stays ahead of the sword’s descent on imports (if and when authorizations start being denied). This would require us to withdraw the fiscal subsidy by and by; public funding should cease if these products are to become competitive. Now that the Centre has reworked its strategy, we must track local prices to check how well it’s faring. Supply chains take time to set up, so we can’t hope for quick results. For this managed transition not to end up as a burden, however, we should also be ready to abandon this path if it’s not working out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

