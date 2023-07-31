A data collective can strengthen our statistical system4 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:31 PM IST
We need a non-partisan non-official group to help protect the integrity of India’s statistical system
Most economists remember Margaret Thatcher as a leader who ushered a new era of business-friendly economic policies in the 1980s. Statisticians remember her as the politician who wreaked havoc on a world-class statistical system. Soon after becoming the UK’s prime minister, Thatcher appointed a Marks & Spencer executive to review the country’s statistical system. In his 1981 report, Derek Rayner argued that statistical information should primarily address the needs of government officials rather than citizens.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×