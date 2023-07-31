A data collective can strengthen our statistical system

Politicians and policymakers have a vested interest in presenting cheerful statistical narratives. So they are often tempted to subvert statistical institutions even though it may hurt their own interests in the long run. Hence, a modern republic requires a collective of engaged data users to ensure that the pulls and pressures of competitive politics do not impair statistical governance. It is worth noting that a need for a data collective was felt in this country even before India became a free republic. In 1862, a Statistics Committee was set up to standardize the collection of official statistics in British India. Among other things, it recommended that a voluntary “Statistical Society, aided and encouraged by the government," should be set up to help improve official statistics.