A data governance failure can be catastrophic but preventive toolkits exist: Here’s what to do
As regulatory penalties soar, Indian organizations face a situation where a single lapse can trigger action under multiple frameworks at once. Data governance is no longer about compliance alone—it can sharpen decisions, build trust and create the resilience that separates leaders from laggards.
It wasn’t long ago that a multinational firm faced multiple compliance failures spanning several years that resulted in billions of dollars in fines for lapses in risk management and other critical areas. This served as a stark warning to organizations worldwide: the cost of non-compliance and poor data governance is non-negotiable.