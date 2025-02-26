A deal between Trump and Putin won’t ease global energy costs much
Summary
- As US-led sanctions on Russia did not curb its commodity exports all that much, we can’t expect significant price relief in case of a US-Russia truce. Russian energy exports got diverted to India and China.
The return of Russian commodities to the global market isn’t a question of if, but when—and under which conditions. That moment is approaching, yet the lifting of sanctions by the West and the normalization of trade won’t be as bearish for prices as it looks at first sight.