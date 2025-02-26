A deal between Trump and Putin won’t ease global energy costs much

While I don’t expect Europe to ever buy as much Russian gas as once it did, it’s clear that when it flows again, even if only to a small group of countries, the impact would be large. European benchmark wholesale natural gas prices could drop 25%, if not more, by next year if Russian gas is available. That, in turn, will push electricity prices also down. I have consistently anticipated that Germany and others will again buy Russian gas, even if Putin remains in the Kremlin. Nothing so far makes me think that’s not the case.