Opinion | A debt recast should go along with bank reforms

The proposed debt recast programme must make its selection criteria clear. Businesses that deserve to fail should be allowed to. This would let resources be redeployed to more productive enterprises, a process termed “creative destruction" by economist Joseph Schumpeter. Viable debtors, meanwhile, could be offered relaxed terms on their liabilities, with the government bearing the cost. Eligibility conditions need to be set carefully. If these are too tough, even good businesses could get left out. On the other hand, if they are too loose, undeserving firms may end up getting rescued by public funds. The exchequer, of course, would need to be generous. No matter how much public money is put into the exercise, however, the banking sector’s underlying weaknesses are such that its perennial problem of bad loans may stay unresolved. The sector is over-dominated by the State. Since it is now an even bigger instrument of state policy than it was pre-covid, this structural pattern seems unlikely to change in a hurry. Yet, state-owned banks need not function like state-run banks. If the Centre held them through a stake-holding company, one that is accountable for their results, they may perform better. It’s time to move to an indirect model of ownership that grants them greater autonomy in pricing risks. Get this right, and banks won’t need bailouts.