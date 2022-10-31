What doctor ordered for Indian economy: Demand revival

In the past, we have seen that India gets adversely impacted by a global slowdown, and the linkages are only getting stronger with an entwining of trade and investment. However, unlike previous crisis scenarios, this time around there are some macro factors in favour of the Indian economy and that has been providing optimism on its ability to weather this global storm. With deleveraging over the past few years, the balance sheets of corporates are in a healthy condition. The median gearing ratio (total debt/equity) of the country’s top 1,000 listed companies as per market capitalization had reduced to 0.29 in 2021-22 from as high as 0.65 in 2012-13. Our credit ratio (number of upgrades/ number of downgrades) improved to an all-time high of 3.74 in the first half of 2022-23, as against 1.48 in the pre-pandemic period of the second half of 2018-19. The banking sector is relatively in good health, with its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio having fallen to 5.8% from a high of 11.5% in 2017-18. The strong fundamentals of the corporate and banking sectors are providing resilience to the Indian economy in midst of the current global turmoil.

