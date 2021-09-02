India’s Supreme Court this week upheld a 2014 Allahabad high court directive to demolish realty firm Supertech Ltd’s twin towers that were built illegally in Noida, Uttar Pradesh (UP). Residents of Emerald Court, a condominium project which already had 15 blocks up at the time, had sued the company in 2012 for its erection of two identical skyscrapers in what was meant to be a common green patch for their use. What they got in its place was a concrete eyesore that blocked sunlight and violated safety norms. The builder was found to have got the original plan altered without their consent in collusion with local authorities. Our apex court condemned the “dubious dealings" that led to the construction and ordered its demolition within three months at the cost of Supertech, which must refund with 12% interest the money paid by customers for homes in its twin towers and also pay the resident welfare association ₹2 crore to cover its legal expenses on the case. The UP administration has initiated a probe to punish corrupt officials, but the exercise that’s likely to converge far more attention—not least for its spectacle—would be the towers’ actual knock-down. Of the 40 storeys Supertech was building, 32 already dominate the skyline of a high-transit Yamuna riverfront. Even in these masked times, that’s a lot of dust to raise.

Smaller demolitions that use techniques to cause the vertical collapse of multi-storeyed buildings have been carried out in the country, like in Kochi last year for violation of coastal-zone bylaws, but this one in Noida poses a scale challenge. There are occupied homes in close proximity and also the potential impact on a river to worry about. Earlier methods involved chipping away at an illegal block one floor at a time from the top, but it took too long. Supertech will probably have to look for the latest devices available in the West, where safety and environmental norms have upped the finesse with which a ‘pancake’ crash can safely be engineered with a well-coordinated set of precision explosives. Needless to say, a slight error could mean horrific debris accidents, and so there should be no space for laxity on the part of all those in charge of it. Court oversight would be worthwhile.

On a broader level, if this week’s ruling has put a spotlight on the rot in our real estate sector, the dramatic act of clearing that space could make it loud and clear to errant builders that India’s judicial system has called it ‘game over’ for fait-accompli construction. The sneaky practice of building first and scouting for permits later has persisted on the assumption that the rules could always be bent with money. This translated all too easily into imperious behaviour. It is no secret that builders have long bullied homebuyers trapped in greenfield projects they invested in. The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act of 2016 was expected to close key parts of this power gap by insisting on project registration, setting strict delivery deadlines and holding the specific deliverables of sale deals inviolate, among other measures. Covid has disrupted schedules, cast a haze of uncertainty on home deliveries and caused anxiety among buyers. In such a scenario, our 2016 regulations must live up to their promise. Unfortunately, some states have diluted them and/or created loopholes, with their efficacy in particular doubt in places where corruption is rife. This sector’s peculiar mix of pelf and power-play should be brought to an end. It needs a clean-up.

