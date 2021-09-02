A demolition that could send builders a message

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India’s Supreme Court this week upheld a 2014 Allahabad high court directive to demolish realty firm Supertech Ltd’s twin towers that were built illegally in Noida, Uttar Pradesh (UP). Residents of Emerald Court, a condominium project which already had 15 blocks up at the time, had sued the company in 2012 for its erection of two identical skyscrapers in what was meant to be a common green patch for their use. What they got in its place was a concrete eyesore that blocked sunlight and violated safety norms. The builder was found to have got the original plan altered without their consent in collusion with local authorities. Our apex court condemned the “dubious dealings" that led to the construction and ordered its demolition within three months at the cost of Supertech, which must refund with 12% interest the money paid by customers for homes in its twin towers and also pay the resident welfare association ₹2 crore to cover its legal expenses on the case. The UP administration has initiated a probe to punish corrupt officials, but the exercise that’s likely to converge far more attention—not least for its spectacle—would be the towers’ actual knock-down. Of the 40 storeys Supertech was building, 32 already dominate the skyline of a high-transit Yamuna riverfront. Even in these masked times, that’s a lot of dust to raise.

Smaller demolitions that use techniques to cause the vertical collapse of multi-storeyed buildings have been carried out in the country, like in Kochi last year for violation of coastal-zone bylaws, but this one in Noida poses a scale challenge. There are occupied homes in close proximity and also the potential impact on a river to worry about. Earlier methods involved chipping away at an illegal block one floor at a time from the top, but it took too long. Supertech will probably have to look for the latest devices available in the West, where safety and environmental norms have upped the finesse with which a 'pancake' crash can safely be engineered with a well-coordinated set of precision explosives. Needless to say, a slight error could mean horrific debris accidents, and so there should be no space for laxity on the part of all those in charge of it. Court oversight would be worthwhile.

