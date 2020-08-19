A dicey dollar could yet revive Keynes’s Bancor currency plan

The dollar’s fall in July to a two-year low against the euro was the immediate impetus for these stories. In fact, the dollar’s recent slide is one in a series of readily explicable fluctuations. When the covid-19 pandemic went global in March, the dollar strengthened on the back of safe-haven flows into US Treasury bonds, as it does at the start of every crisis. By May, the Federal Reserve, acting as global lender of last resort, had accommodated this mad scramble for dollars by pouring buckets of liquidity into financial markets, and the greenback gave back its early gains.