A digital approach to financial inclusion

The start-up way: Financial inclusion is a priority on the agenda of governments around the world. If individuals and businesses have access to useful and affordable financial services and products, they provide a boost to economic activity and growth. It also improves the quality of everyday life by helping people plan for long-term well-being as well as short-term exigencies. That is why financial inclusion has been identified as an enabler for seven of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which provide a blueprint for a better and more sustainable future for all.