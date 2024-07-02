A digital public platform for jobs could lend India’s labour market efficiency
Summary
- The coexistence of labour shortages in a labour surplus economy is not just a matter of skills but also of a conducive employment market. This challenge calls for the setting up of a smooth online mechanism for labour demand and supply to meet.
The Indian labour market can often seem bewildering. One recent example is the chairman of a leading engineering company saying earlier this month that his firm is facing a shortage of workers and engineers in several of its business divisions. The total gap estimated by S.N. Subrahmanyan of Larsen & Toubro is 45,000.