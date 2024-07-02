A digital public platform for jobs could lend India’s labour market efficiency

In its press release announcing the award, the Nobel Foundation said something that should resonate in contemporary India as well: “On many markets, buyers and sellers do not always make contact with one another immediately. This concerns, for example, employers who are looking for employees and workers who are trying to find jobs. Since the search process requires time and resources, it creates friction in the market. On such search markets, the demands of some buyers will not be met, while some sellers cannot sell as much as they would wish. Simultaneously, there are both job vacancies and unemployment on the labour market."