A digital turbocharge for India's vision of a fully inclusive society. Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 09:36 PM IST
Online platforms grant small businesses vast market reach while UPI-linked apps foster e-commerce even in remote regions
Online platforms grant small businesses vast market reach while UPI-linked apps foster e-commerce even in remote regions
It was six years ago that the Indian government launched its ambitious ‘Digital India’ programme to transform the country into a “digitally empowered society and knowledge economy." Since then, significant strides have been taken to build digital infrastructure, deliver tech-enabled citizen services and scale online payments to propel India to the forefront of a digital transformation.