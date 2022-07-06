A digital turbocharge for India’s vision of a fully inclusive society

Scaling payments and financial inclusion: Despite the devastation of the covid pandemic, the digital transformation induced by it is an example of how technology can help connect people and build an inclusive society. The adoption of digital payments on UPI has fast-forwarded the pace of financial literacy across the board, from urban enthusiasm to rural need. Going forward, it will be a foundational approach to the cause of fostering financial inclusion up from the bottom. The UPI has been an unquestioned success, and we believe there is an opportunity for it to have an even greater impact on the country, especially in rural regions where digital and financial inclusion can significantly improve peoples’ lives. WhatsApp’s pilot programme launched last year aims to empower 500 villages across Karnataka and Maharashtra with access to digital payments through ‘payments on WhatsApp’ and will include on-ground facilitators educating citizens on aspects such as signing up for UPI, setting up a UPI account and the best practices of safety while using digital payments. Our vision is to deliver a simple, reliable and secure experience for WhatsApp users that we hope will accelerate the adoption of UPI and financial inclusion for the ‘next 500 million’ Indians who are not yet a part of India’s digital payments ecosystem.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}