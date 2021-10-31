A disturbing disconnect between India’s real and financial markets

What such aggregators sell investors is an idea rather than a specific product. It is these ‘ideas’ that get funded and many aggregators have gone on to become unicorns. This technology-driven economy has some inherent problems. For one, ‘ideas’ have no fixed cost and almost anyone can aspire to build a unicorn. Witness the age group and profile of most unicorn leaders today. Second, very few of these service-sector startups are profitable today, as they tend to plough back profits to grow their business in the face of ever-increasing competition. But seed investors at some point will need to recover their invested funds. Typically, this is done by floating new shares in a booming stock market so the risk of business failure is passed on to shareholders, and the early investors can move on to the next idea. The problem is that these aggregators can only promise delivery of real-economy products to consumers (cars, food, electronic goods) whose growth is determined by the real economy. But, unlike the manufacturing sector, the growth of this financial (services) sector is not limited by the physical economy.

