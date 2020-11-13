A Diwali package to go with our revival spirit

As the Centre had made clear, its earlier packages were aimed mostly at distress relief, and thus had measures for the poor and small enterprises. For the latter, credit offerings were the chief form of aid, and given that it involved taking on contingent liabilities without an immediate outgo, it helped keep a lid on our national coffers. For aggregate demand to pick up, though, what was needed was a burst of spending that could send money rippling around the country. This was best done once corona curbs were eased and the economy embarked on a revival path, the Centre argued. That moment was judged to have arrived, it would seem. The latest package did have a tilt in that direction, especially in its housing sector outlay, but most of it still seemed likely to make its multiplier effect felt only with a lag. The urgency, though, may no longer be as acute as it was. If the central bank’s optimism on a possible return to growth this quarter achieves validity, then pressure on the government to spend more would ease, and it could claim some credit for not letting our fiscal deficit spin too far out of control.