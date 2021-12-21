A fair playing field for ARCs to rival our new bad bank

A raft of recommendations has been made by a panel set up by the Reserve Bank of India (of which I was a part) to ensure that ARCs truly become vehicles of business revival. For instance, ARCs should be allowed to set up alternate investment funds for the purpose of bringing in capital and competencies for reconstruction. Once RBI decides on the way forward, we can expect to have an ARC industry that can participate in the process of price discovery in competition with the national bad bank. This can reduce the burden on taxpayers. Hopefully, an ongoing probe against certain ARCs that allegedly are a front for promoters trying to settle debt cheaply will also serve to separate the grain from the chaff.