A fantasy market that mustn’t ignore reality

It may not be very polite to toast the year coming to a close with anything that could be taken for exultation over how it went, but, at a pinch, we can grant online gaming apps space for celebration. They have had what can only be described as a breakout year. People trapped at home by the covid pandemic meant that our multitudes had time aplenty to sit back and twiddle thumbs—done the modern way, of course, with handheld devices being subject to a lot of thumbing. According to Sensor Tower, a mobile app market intelligence firm, India notched up 7.3 billion downloads of gaming apps off the internet from January to September, accounting for 17% of all such digital installations globally. With eyeballs riveted for extended periods, many of these platforms raked in big money from advertisers vying for people’s attention. Analysts who have crunched the numbers and studied trends expect India’s online gaming industry to swell to $1 billion next year on a base of about 310 million users. Few markets have ever emerged so rapidly. Ad money, however, is not the only business model in the arena. There are apps that let users play popular games like cricket for money, which they could either win or lose, and that is reason enough for us to keep watch of all the action.

That online gaming is a business which must be allowed to flourish as freely as possible is not in doubt. Like other online ventures, many apps are on an ascent powered by innovative ideas that deserve their market rewards. But all games must ensure fair play, and this means adherence to a clear set of rules. What constitutes fairness in this context is not always easy to assess. Outright cheats and other operators online that place profits above scruples must clearly be kept out. But there are a few grey zones, too, especially in the thriving segment of fantasy sports, led by platforms like Dream11 and Games24X7. While India’s judiciary has so far held imaginary games played for cash as legal, on the argument that it does not amount to gambling, winning these usually demands more than an app user’s skills. Purveyors of make-believe cricket, for example, tout team selection as a refined skill. But, unlike in a game of chess, say, its outcomes must surely entail a significant degree of randomness. Rather than take algorithms apart to play “gotcha" on these inglorious uncertainties, though, the country would be better off without splitting hair over the blurry division between games of skills and chance. If dumb luck has a role, so what? Adults should be at liberty to indulge themselves on these apps—so long as they do not harm others or lose their self-control to game addiction.

What gaming apps need is regulation. The Niti Aayog has floated some proposals that can serve as a basis for this. It is a given that underage Indians should not be allowed to wager money. Also, addiction guards need to be in place. Advertisements for these apps should have statutory warnings. Plus, technology exists for “stop loss" circuit breakers to restrain individuals from losing too much money. These should be employed to set limits. The Niti Aayog’s discussion paper recommends a self-regulatory body for this industry that would be recognized by the government and overseen by an independent board comprising people with experience in law, governance and administration. Such an entity should be set up at the earliest. A market that has begun with a bang shouldn’t end in a whimper.

