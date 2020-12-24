A fantasy market that mustn’t ignore reality

That online gaming is a business which must be allowed to flourish as freely as possible is not in doubt. Like other online ventures, many apps are on an ascent powered by innovative ideas that deserve their market rewards. But all games must ensure fair play, and this means adherence to a clear set of rules. What constitutes fairness in this context is not always easy to assess. Outright cheats and other operators online that place profits above scruples must clearly be kept out. But there are a few grey zones, too, especially in the thriving segment of fantasy sports, led by platforms like Dream11 and Games24X7. While India’s judiciary has so far held imaginary games played for cash as legal, on the argument that it does not amount to gambling, winning these usually demands more than an app user’s skills. Purveyors of make-believe cricket, for example, tout team selection as a refined skill. But, unlike in a game of chess, say, its outcomes must surely entail a significant degree of randomness. Rather than take algorithms apart to play “gotcha" on these inglorious uncertainties, though, the country would be better off without splitting hair over the blurry division between games of skills and chance. If dumb luck has a role, so what? Adults should be at liberty to indulge themselves on these apps—so long as they do not harm others or lose their self-control to game addiction.