A few good actions may actually be enough to improve education
Dedication and coordination can deliver what’s needed to raise the quality of schooling at low cost
Indian school education has serious challenges, but the picture is not uniformly bad. In every part of India, you can find good teachers and schools. Also, states have systematic differences driven by specific actions they have taken, not just due to their overall governance culture. Many of these actions do not need to worry about constraints. First, they do not require large incremental financial commitments; in a few cases, 1-2% of the existing education budget of the state or even less would suffice. Second, they do not require sustained battle with widely distributed and politically influential groups resisting change. Third, partly as a function of the first two, these actions do not demand substantial political capital and will from the state-level leadership. Here are some important actions.