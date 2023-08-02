A few good actions may actually be enough to improve education

Unfortunately, though, too many SCERTs and most DIETs are dysfunctional. Many competent administrators find them beyond retrieval. Given that the kind of academic work listed earlier is central to the quality of education, the only option is to revive these institutions and make them at least somewhat effective. Getting these institutions out of their death spiral is not easy. But it can be done. And some states have done so. This requires empowering SCERTs and DIETS to perform their roles as independent institutions, not as an adjunct or subsidiary organs to the directorate of education, appointing competent leaders interested in that kind of work, staffing them adequately with a thought-through process that will attract at least a few good people. And finally, giving these institutions public recognition for their roles is critical. Similar methods can strengthen CRCs and BRCs.