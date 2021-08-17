A parliamentary panel report observed recently that stress in India’s banking sector is transient and a transfer of public sector bank (PSB) stressed assets to a bad bank will lead them to normalcy, and therefore argued against PSB divestment. This is an illusionary assessment, partly stemming from the bureaucratic fear of implementation difficulties, expected stakeholder headwinds and the daunting challenge of securing enough investor participation to ensure the sustainable capital infusion that banks need for growth.

Fortunately, the government doesn’t seem to be buying such short-sighted reasoning. Given the complexities involved, it has wisely chosen to focus first on IDBI Bank’s stake divestment to test the waters, which helps in judging the interest levels of potential suitors, and then on making the requisite policy tweaks to widen the investor pool for the larger PSB privatization programme.

Bank suitors’ interest primarily lies in the geographical reach of a target PSB across the hinterland and the growth potential of its deposit-cum-lending book, while non-bank suitors may be driven by a desire to acquire a bank licence, as witnessed during the Punjab and Maharashtra Bank bailout episode.

Yet, how can the Centre encourage more investors to pump money into PSB equity? In addition to reworking share-premium expectations, several steps can be considered to attract more bidders.

Preserve consortium limits on reputed corporates: Some private and foreign banks looking to grow in India through the subsidiary route may look to bid for PSBs that have substantial consortium limits on large companies for legacy reasons. Such suitors may be tempted to attain a toehold of the lucrative cash management, trade and forex business of large corporate clients. The regulatory decision to impose restrictions on client cash-credit and overdraft account transactions and the recent fait accompli to banks on closing customers’ current accounts if their exposure is less than 10% of overall borrower-bank facilities mean that bidders can develop a thriving business by leveraging the existing under-utilized limits and pre-existing current accounts of well-reputed customers banking with PSBs. Target banks would do well to retain their armoury of unutilized/consortium limits.

Clarify the policy architecture for digital banking: Fintech firms and neo-banks armed with disruptive technology ideas and access to new-age capital will have a different set of expectations from the PSB divestment plan. With fintech- driven buy-now-pay-later cardless instalment finance now the next big opportunity in consumer lending, clarity on the regulatory architecture for digital banking services and branchless neo- banking will influence participation.

Ease the monetisation of realty assets: Many PSBs own corporate, regional and branch offices at marque locations across various cities that form part of their core assets. Besides work premises, their realty portfolio may include prime residential property, holiday homes, guest houses and training centres. Calls on how and when to monetize such real estate, together with branch network rationalization for unlocking value, can be left to the discretion of potential suitors instead of prescribing a stiff rulebook of restrictions upfront.

Rework the deposit insurance premium framework: Our policy should help solidify the liability contours of well-governed banks by better rewarding their depositors while fostering healthy competition in the industry. With the deposit insurance limit raised to ₹5 lakh per borrower in the event of a bank failure and the recent Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corp Bill capping the time taken for insurance payouts at 90 days, this is a good time to usher in additional reforms, given how the current low-interest-rate regime has impacted savers adversely. While a 50% increase in the maximum premium payable to 15 paise per ₹100 deposit is welcome, we also need the formulation of a risk-based variable deposit insurance premium structure, whereby banks scoring high on a governance/risk matrix benefit through lower premium payouts for their public deposits. A lower premium burden ultimately gets passed on to bank depositors in the form of higher fixed-deposit coupon rates. Further, only retail deposits could be considered eligible for insurance, while bulk or wholesale deposits placed by wealthier customers across private, government-owned and cooperative banks may be kept out. This way, retail savers will continue to enjoy their individual deposit insurance limits, while bulk depositors that arguably have a higher risk-taking ability would also benefit via slightly better rates passed on by banks.

Avoid fine-print ambiguity: The fine print of the PSB divestment process should clearly state whether the asset and liability business generated by public sector units and government departments will remain with erstwhile PSBs and for how long. A clear policy on upskilling eligible employees and their future re-deployment will also reassure both potential suitors and bank staff.

The country’s PSB divestment programme can receive a robust response if the Centre aims for investor interest and capital across the financial spectrum and its policy support is calibrated in sync with market conditions undergoing a metamorphosis.

Ashiesh Kapoor is a certified treasury manager and veteran corporate banker

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.