A few steps to stimulate investor interest in chunks of PSB equity

Rework the deposit insurance premium framework: Our policy should help solidify the liability contours of well-governed banks by better rewarding their depositors while fostering healthy competition in the industry. With the deposit insurance limit raised to ₹5 lakh per borrower in the event of a bank failure and the recent Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corp Bill capping the time taken for insurance payouts at 90 days, this is a good time to usher in additional reforms, given how the current low-interest-rate regime has impacted savers adversely. While a 50% increase in the maximum premium payable to 15 paise per ₹100 deposit is welcome, we also need the formulation of a risk-based variable deposit insurance premium structure, whereby banks scoring high on a governance/risk matrix benefit through lower premium payouts for their public deposits. A lower premium burden ultimately gets passed on to bank depositors in the form of higher fixed-deposit coupon rates. Further, only retail deposits could be considered eligible for insurance, while bulk or wholesale deposits placed by wealthier customers across private, government-owned and cooperative banks may be kept out. This way, retail savers will continue to enjoy their individual deposit insurance limits, while bulk depositors that arguably have a higher risk-taking ability would also benefit via slightly better rates passed on by banks.