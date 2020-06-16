Opinion | A fiscal boost could act like a deflation vaccine

What policymakers must watch out for is a deflationary scenario that threatens the stability of our rupee’s domestic value. The credit crisis it could cause is also why the central bank has a 2% lower limit for inflation. A gain in the currency’s internal value would increase the real burden of debt on all borrowers, making it harder for them to pay back and raising the likelihood of defaults. It would also deter businesses and households from taking fresh loans, weakening credit as a device to spur economic activity. Lenders eager to lend might be saddled with idle cash. Of course, interest rates would also decline as our monetary policy is eased in line with falling inflation. But, so long as bank depositors are to be paid anything at all, rates cannot be reduced beyond a point. Should the central bank’s policy rate hit rock bottom amid deflation, its principal stimulus tool would turn ineffective. Nominal rates being low would mean little, after all, if deflation were to push real rates high. In the extreme—if unlikely—event of a deflationary spiral, a wave of deferred spending could depress demand even more, as would-be spenders sit on their money and wait for prices to fall further. The textbook response to such an economic seizure is for the government to play spender-in-chief. In fact, the very existence of such a threat should prompt the Centre to keep a cash pump handy. If a fiscal boost is aimed and timed well, it need not cost too much either. Injecting money where it is most effective could help keep inflation positive.