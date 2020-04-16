Opinion | A fiscal package that will offer us all relief

As signs of the heavy blow India’s economy has taken on account of a long lockdown become increasingly visible, all attention is focused on the stimulus being planned by the finance ministry. Bafflingly, though, the wait only seems to get longer by the day. After the early announcement of a relief package worth ₹1.7 trillion for the most vulnerable, expectations arose of bailout funds aimed at small and medium businesses. These have weak access to the money being pumped out by the central bank, and, pushed to the edge of survival by the country’s shutdown, their employees have been at high risk of losing their jobs. It was clear all along, however, that the disruption could possibly crush enterprises of all kind, large and small, given the grinding down of commercial activity all across. With India having suffered a shock in terms of supply as well as demand, virtuous cycles of expansion are fast turning into vicious spirals of contraction in sector after sector. Overall output has crashed this quarter. Even if India were to keep economic growth in positive territory this fiscal year, the number of those who might soon find themselves jobless should make us shudder. On current calculations, it would take about ₹10 trillion in extra fiscal spending in 2020-21 to give the economy a chance of a rapid recovery once the covid crisis is past its peak. To prove effective, it should aid not just this slice of the economy or that, but all of it.

The Reserve Bank of India has cranked up the banking system to ease credit for businesses. But risk aversion among lenders is extremely high, and only a few well-rated borrowers seem to be in a good position to avail the benefits of relief liquidity measures announced by the central bank. Uncertainty has cast a long shadow over business prospects in almost every sector, and top executives in several fields are reported to be in a cold sweat over cash flows and how the rest of this year will pan out. Cost compression seems like the mantra almost everywhere, and from the look of it, all fixed costs are being reassessed. In theory, emergency loans could still help a large number of firms survive the crisis. But, in reality, some observers have argued that unless the government takes on the credit risk by somehow acting as a guarantor of emergency loans—given, say to fund salaries in the private sector—it may be difficult for companies not to lay off workers in desperation as their finances worsen over the months ahead. Backing such loans for companies, of course, would add to the Centre’s fiscal burden.

It is no one’s case that large sums of aid, in some form or another, are not needed to see India through the covid crisis. Since the Centre’s finances were badly stretched to begin with, the debate is mostly over the sum we can afford. An over-enlarged fiscal deficit will surely have consequences, and so the government is right to be cautious in how it raises the money. But raise it, New Delhi must. Some debt, future generations will have to pay off. But it may be better to indebt ourselves further than to suffer a painful recession. Unemployment at almost every socioeconomic level could spell misery that is bound to have social effects we are unprepared for. Resources must urgently be found to pre-empt deeper problems. It is no longer just about helping the needy. The entire economy needs a significant booster shot. The sooner it’s done, the better.