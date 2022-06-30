Critics are wrong, GST has strengthened federalism

But there is indeed a severe downside to the GST, which has to do with transactions between two entities on opposite sides of the GST registration turnover threshold. Like any standard indirect tax, the GST is levied on the buyer but collected and transmitted by the seller, on the general presumption that many buyers map onto any one seller. But in India, where there was a thriving ecosystem of small industry supplying inputs to formal manufacturing units, many small sellers mapped on to a single large buyer. The Central GST Act therefore provided for a reverse charge mechanism (RCM) to be paid by the (registered) large buyer, and at no loss, since input tax credit could legitimately be claimed against the tax paid. This excellent provision was withheld by notification, and later made applicable only to one or two notified sectors.

