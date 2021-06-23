A forgotten chipmaker may be key to ending the global shortage

This is why its $6 billion plan to boost capacity globally in 2021 and 2022, including raising output at its Singapore facility by around 50%, makes sense. It might even go further toward solving the current chip shortage than the $100 billion TSMC expects to spend over the next three years. The Hsinchu-based company, which controls around half the made-to-order chip market, is crucial to ensuring Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc. and Nvidia Corp. get the most powerful chips available. Yet only 28% of its revenue last year came from products made using older technologies (1)and just 3% of sales were to the automotive sector, one of the hardest hit by the current shortage.