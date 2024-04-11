A four-day work week won't be on the horizon for decades
Summary
- Keynes had forecast a better work-life balance long in the future. A reduced work week can’t be enforced harmlessly but markets may evolve to enable it.
Billionaires and Senator Bernie Sanders agree on at least one thing: They see a four-day work week in America’s future. Hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is investing in golf courses because he anticipates a big increase in leisure time, and IAC founder Barry Diller is expecting people to be in the office only four days a week. Sanders has even proposed legislation to reset the work week to 32 hours.