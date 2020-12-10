A four-point agenda for Indian banking in the post-covid world

The heartening news for Indian banks is that India has entered this crisis well-capitalized and “on the up". Their provision coverage ratios improved to 65% in 2019-20, compared to 41% in 2016-17, and RoE has turned positive to 2.5% after two years of negative readings. The banking system is playing a critical role in the economic recovery by supporting businesses and individuals through the covid crisis. New challenges, however, continue to emerge. These, if left unmitigated, will lead to severe losses in efficiencies gained. In fact, banking revenue growth could be 5% lower than previously forecast, leading to a cumulative loss till 2024 of ₹12 trillion in post-risk revenue. This could result in RoE for the system dropping to -9% by 2021-22, when the full impact of credit costs will be seen. Therefore, to shape the recovery and growth trajectory of banks, we recommend four imperatives.