A four-year degree could transform higher education

Access and employability are both important for the young generation. With that in mind, the policy pays attention to vocational needs and the availability of multiple entry and exit options. A student might exit early—not only to move to another institution, but also with the option of moving out of the higher education space altogether and into available career options. At each exit point, students will not only carry their credits, but also recognition through a certificate, diploma or a degree. For those whose inclination is to proceed further in the world of academia, there would be the option of a final fourth year exit with a degree in research.