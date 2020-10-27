A fresh capital crisis looms over India’s banking sector

NPAs had risen during the last boom-bust cycle as well. They had climbed to almost 25% of gross advances in the mid-90s, before falling to 2.2% by 2007-08, thanks to bank recapitalization and an economic boom. Historically, NPAs in the Indian banking sector have been concentrated in public sector banks, which together form about 70% of the banking system. The write-off of NPAs and recapitalization, to adhere to mandated capital-adequacy norms, has therefore been largely through taxpayer bailouts, both during the 90s as well as now. Thus, ₹3.8 trillion has been infused into 18 public sector banks over the past decade to maintain the mandated CRAR.