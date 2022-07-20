A friendlier tax regime can hold back an exodus

The count of people who have given up Indian citizenship in recent years isn’t large enough yet for any alarm but this trend should nudge us to ease the tax burden on India’s well-to-do
Latest data placed by the government in Parliament this week shows a rising number of people giving up Indian citizenship. In 2021, over 163,000 Indians chose to become citizens of other countries. This is the highest in seven years. For the last three years, that count stood at almost 400,000, and for the last seven, at around 900,000. We do not permit dual national allegiance, and of those who turned in their old passports last year, almost half took US citizenship. Since this typically requires several years of prior stay, these folks were likely US residents already. Likewise, many others can’t be classified as recent departures. Last year’s tally of Indians who opted to be citizens of Australia stood at 23,533, Canada at 21,597, the UK at 14,637, Italy at 5,986, New Zealand at 2,643 and Singapore at 2,516. Apart from small tax havens, this list features Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain and Portugal, some of which offer easy entry with a citizenship option if one brings along a modest amount of money to invest there. While passports that enable smoother global travel are an oft-cited reason for switchovers, this trend could be weakened if our top-bracket tax burden were eased.
The latest numbers are no cause for alarm, but our policymakers must not overlook the power of personal incentives in a globalized world. Enough anecdotal signs exist of well-off residents looking to move abroad in exasperation over how much they must fork out in taxes. With our top rate now at nearly 43% of one’s annual income, after counting surcharges on the rich, this levy has entered a zone that’s closer to ‘half my earnings’ than ‘one-third’, thus crossing a point after which taxpayers begin to feel over-squeezed if not extorted. For some years now, the Centre’s tendency to harden taxes has brought the lure of friendlier tax regimes into dinner conversations. In some cases, actual exits have followed, and talk of a wealth tax to come may well have lent exit plans another touch of urgency. A big barrier has long been our curbs on capital transfers overseas. Yet, up to $250,000 a year can be remitted legally. This opens up a path for using ₹2 crore from assets sold in India to acquire a home in an EU country like Greece, which happens to offer a residency permit—with citizenship promised after 7 years of stay—if one invests just €250,000 in property there. Our wealthy, therefore, can shift domicile at will. Although pulling larger sums of money out of India is a slow process, the well-connected have their ways. Under-invoiced exports and over-stated imports by family-run businesses once served as a conduit for funds to be stashed abroad. Today, bulk crypto purchases can be accessed for instant use almost anywhere, though this window has begun to attract scrutiny too.
The best way to contain the possibility of emigration turning into an exodus would be to reduce outbound motivations. Lighter taxation should top the list of retention measures. Some factors seem beyond our control, such as the weakness of an Indian passport in getting us into richer countries. While minor advances have been made, the scroll of nations that grant us either visa-free or swift entry remains too short in contrast with that of, say, the US. On international surveys of ‘passport power’, India still ranks much too low for comfort. Diplomatic efforts on this front need a boost. Citizens with both the means and will to switch haven’t been worryingly numerous so far, but as Indians get wealthier, we should take pre-emptive action.