A friendlier tax regime can hold back an exodus

The latest numbers are no cause for alarm, but our policymakers must not overlook the power of personal incentives in a globalized world. Enough anecdotal signs exist of well-off residents looking to move abroad in exasperation over how much they must fork out in taxes. With our top rate now at nearly 43% of one’s annual income, after counting surcharges on the rich, this levy has entered a zone that’s closer to ‘half my earnings’ than ‘one-third’, thus crossing a point after which taxpayers begin to feel over-squeezed if not extorted. For some years now, the Centre’s tendency to harden taxes has brought the lure of friendlier tax regimes into dinner conversations. In some cases, actual exits have followed, and talk of a wealth tax to come may well have lent exit plans another touch of urgency. A big barrier has long been our curbs on capital transfers overseas. Yet, up to $250,000 a year can be remitted legally. This opens up a path for using ₹2 crore from assets sold in India to acquire a home in an EU country like Greece, which happens to offer a residency permit—with citizenship promised after 7 years of stay—if one invests just €250,000 in property there. Our wealthy, therefore, can shift domicile at will. Although pulling larger sums of money out of India is a slow process, the well-connected have their ways. Under-invoiced exports and over-stated imports by family-run businesses once served as a conduit for funds to be stashed abroad. Today, bulk crypto purchases can be accessed for instant use almost anywhere, though this window has begun to attract scrutiny too.