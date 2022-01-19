The world came to a crucial crossroad in 2008 and failed to take the higher path. Then came the pandemic in 2020, another critical moment, and most governments and the global governance system are again shying away from doing what must be done. The world, unfortunately, seems all but stuck with a dysfunctional system of economic governance that was erected at Bretton Woods in the aftermath of World War II but is now out of whack with the shape of the world economy 70 years on. This anachronistic design includes multilateral financial institutions—the World Bank and International Monetary Fund—that also look out of step in a rapidly evolving global economy. Disappointingly, these institutions seem to have bequeathed their skew to a new institution that was created in the 1990s, the World Trade Organisation (WTO). A common flaw runs through all these institutions: They’re designed to privilege rich countries, whether it is the disproportionate say they have in how financial institutions should be run or voice in how global trade rules are best set. Rich nations have fiercely opposed and occasionally even filibustered attempts to fix the asymmetry, such as the Doha Round of trade talks.

It is little wonder then that leaders of the two most populous countries, and neighbours to boot, have recently spoken out about the outdated multilateral system. Addressing the annual conference of the World Economic Forum (WEF) virtually, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an overdue reform of multilateral institutions: “…the question is whether multilateral organizations are ready to deal with the new world order and new challenges; is that strength left in them? When these institutions were formed, the situation was different. Today the circumstances are different." Interestingly, and coincidentally, the same day China’s President Xi Jinping also spoke about pending reforms: “Countries around the world should uphold true multilateralism… We should guide reforms of the global governance system with the principle of fairness and justice, and uphold the multilateral trading system with the [WTO] at its centre."

Cynics might be tempted to shrug off the utterances of these two leaders as soundbytes emerging from a global talkfest, and they might even be partially right. The reputation of the WEF huddle held every January in the snow-shrouded Swiss resort of Davos is not all that pristine. Its jamborees are an opportunity for billionaires, chief executives and politicians to network.The WEF has been criticized for providing a platform for showcasing the worst kind of capitalism, the monopolistic sort, though its tone has begun to emphasize compassion. The 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic have both exposed flaws in the dominant model of capitalism and highlighted a need for reforms. Markets, left to their own devices, have frequently failed to perform their assigned role of price discovery for the efficient delivery of goods and services. What Modi and Xi said should be seen against this backdrop. Both have, independently, spoken up on behalf of the vast majority of developing nations that are routinely dealt a poor hand. Global institutions need greater diversity of perspective and a better balanced approach if they are to retain relevance this century. We spy a glimmer of hope in the fact that two testy neighbours, home to almost 40% of the world, have expressed convergent views on this.

