A gathering storm over multilateral institutions

Cynics might be tempted to shrug off the utterances of these two leaders as soundbytes emerging from a global talkfest, and they might even be partially right. The reputation of the WEF huddle held every January in the snow-shrouded Swiss resort of Davos is not all that pristine. Its jamborees are an opportunity for billionaires, chief executives and politicians to network.The WEF has been criticized for providing a platform for showcasing the worst kind of capitalism, the monopolistic sort, though its tone has begun to emphasize compassion. The 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic have both exposed flaws in the dominant model of capitalism and highlighted a need for reforms. Markets, left to their own devices, have frequently failed to perform their assigned role of price discovery for the efficient delivery of goods and services. What Modi and Xi said should be seen against this backdrop. Both have, independently, spoken up on behalf of the vast majority of developing nations that are routinely dealt a poor hand. Global institutions need greater diversity of perspective and a better balanced approach if they are to retain relevance this century. We spy a glimmer of hope in the fact that two testy neighbours, home to almost 40% of the world, have expressed convergent views on this.

