A ‘GeminiPhone’ could boost Apple’s and Google’s AI game
Summary
- The two mobile platform rivals need each other's support. By bringing Google's Gemini to Apple's iPhone, the former hopes to leap ahead of OpenAI, while the latter gets to offer its customers access to AI tools.
There are many reasons Apple Inc’s stock hasn’t been so hot lately, but a big one is that investors at large feel the American company [which sparked off the personal computer revolution in the 1980s and then put smartphones in people’s hands two decades later to shift our relationship with hi-tech gadgetry once again] lacks a compelling ‘story’ on artificial intelligence (AI). By that, they mean Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook doesn’t seem as if he has much of a plan.