A gender gap in ideals of weight reveals lack of progress

In the case of India, in a recent survey by Fortis Healthcare among 1,244 women across 20 cities, 84% felt that women tend to experience more body-shaming than men do; 90% of women felt that film and television shows contribute to the promotion of body shaming (bit.ly/3vkKXEA). Even more concerning is that 31% sometimes don’t feel like facing the world because of what people would say about their physical appearance. Such gender norms on body image seem to be so firmly entrenched in society that 95% of women believed that most people do not even realize that they indulge in body shaming. The cultural stigma around body image may lead to stigma internalization, by which women may come to believe that they themselves are responsible for their abuse. For example, in our work with a sample of over 18,000 married women, using National Family Health Survey data for urban India, we find that women who take up paid work, flouting a traditional gender norm, themselves justify wife-beating more than women who are not in paid work.

