A gender turnaround in UP spells hope for women all across India

Women’s empowerment and violence experienced by women are key aspects of evaluating women’s overall worth in society. India has seen remarkable strides in women’s inclusion in education, with nearly 50% of students in colleges and universities being women. In UP, the proportion of married women with more than 10 years of schooling increased from 33% to nearly 40% . What is even more impressive is that nearly 47% of women have their own mobile phones and 30% of women have used the internet. While that’s lower than the all-India average, UP is no longer an outlier. Phones and internet, technologies that provide women with knowledge and access to better communication, when combined with education, ensure that they are less likely to experience violence and have more control over choices.